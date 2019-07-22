Kansas City man's death in house explosion ruled a homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man's death in house explosion ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas city police say the death of a gay bar owner in a house explosion is being investigated as a homicide.

The Kansas City Star reports the Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Melvin "Lee" Mecker a homicide on July 8. No suspects are in custody.

Mecker died when his house exploded and burned down on April 10.

Police have not said how Mecker was killed, or whether he died before or during the blaze.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, declined to comment further on the case.

Mecker's business, Buddies bar, closed after his death. He had been manager and owner of the bar for about two decades.

