Sunday night's storms caused quite a mess for some Carbondale residents

WSIL -- Sunday nights storms ripped across the region, bringing heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds, leaving some residents and businesses in Carbondale feeling the impact.

Along New Era Road on the west side of Carbondale, a storm rolled through between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m., causing significant damage. The storm brought down tree limbs, powers lines and ripped the siding and roofing from homes.

One resident said a power pole was also brought down leaving folks without power until after midnight.

Southern Illinois Motorsports also took a hit from the storm. General Manager, Abe Traverso says when he got to the shop around 8:30 Sunday night a trailer had been thrown across the property along with significant tree damage. A crated four-wheeler was also knocked over onto another, damaging the vehicle.

Meanwhile, up the road the Southern Illinois Airport reported a wind gust of 55 miles per hour.

Photos were also sent in by viewer Stacy Johns showing more tree damage in West Frankfort.

The storm also delayed the Veterans Benefit Concert held at Rent One Park in Marion but after the storms cleared the concert was able to resume with some beautiful views.