Sunday night's storms caused quite a mess for some Carbondale re - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunday night's storms caused quite a mess for some Carbondale residents

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Sunday nights storms ripped across the region, bringing heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds, leaving some residents and businesses in Carbondale feeling the impact.

Along New Era Road on the west side of Carbondale, a storm rolled through between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m., causing significant damage.  The storm brought down tree limbs, powers lines and ripped the siding and roofing from homes.

One resident said a power pole was also brought down leaving folks without power until after midnight.

Southern Illinois Motorsports also took a hit from the storm. General Manager, Abe Traverso says when he got to the shop around 8:30 Sunday night a trailer had been thrown across the property along with significant tree damage. A crated four-wheeler was also knocked over onto another, damaging the vehicle.

Meanwhile, up the road the Southern Illinois Airport reported a wind gust of 55 miles per hour.

Photos were also sent in by viewer Stacy Johns showing more tree damage in West Frankfort.

The storm also delayed the Veterans Benefit Concert held at Rent One Park in Marion but after the storms cleared the concert was able to resume with some beautiful views.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sunday night's storms caused quite a mess for some Carbondale residents

    Sunday night's storms caused quite a mess for some Carbondale residents

    Monday, July 22 2019 11:44 PM EDT2019-07-23 03:44:49 GMT

    WSIL -- Sunday nights storms ripped across the region, bringing heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds, leaving some residents and businesses in Carbondale feeling the impact.

    WSIL -- Sunday nights storms ripped across the region, bringing heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds, leaving some residents and businesses in Carbondale feeling the impact.

  • Family of shaken baby shares positive update

    Family of shaken baby shares positive update

    Monday, July 22 2019 11:41 PM EDT2019-07-23 03:41:35 GMT

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Encouraging news about an injured baby from Harrisburg.  Three-month-old Bryson Ford spent weeks in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis after family members claimed the father shook the baby.  News 3 reported earlier in July, Brandon Ford was taken into custody by the Harrisburg Police Department and charged with aggravated battery of a child.  After Bryson was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon where doctors to...

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Encouraging news about an injured baby from Harrisburg.  Three-month-old Bryson Ford spent weeks in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis after family members claimed the father shook the baby.  News 3 reported earlier in July, Brandon Ford was taken into custody by the Harrisburg Police Department and charged with aggravated battery of a child.  After Bryson was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon where doctors to...

  • Du Quoin selects interim police chief

    Du Quoin selects interim police chief

    Monday, July 22 2019 11:41 PM EDT2019-07-23 03:41:34 GMT

    DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- At Monday night's city council meeting, Mayor Guy Alongi and council members appointed Steve Ingram as interim police chief. 

    DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- At Monday night's city council meeting, Mayor Guy Alongi and council members appointed Steve Ingram as interim police chief. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.