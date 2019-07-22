Du Quoin selects interim police chief

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- At Monday night's city council meeting, Mayor Guy Alongi and council members selected Steve Ingram as interim police chief.

The decision comes after police chief Leslie Vancil handed in his letter of resignation on July 15, which was also his last day with the department.

"There was no reasoning in his letter of resignation," Alongi says. "It’s a personnel issue and I'm going to respect his decision to not give a reason. I didn’t ask him, so we’ll just move forward."

Vancil served the community for 18 months and made several improvements to the department.

"He did a good job when he was police chief," Alongi explains. "He was instrumental in getting police cameras and he also got computers in the cars through some grants."

During Monday night's city council meeting, Alongi and the council voted to accept Vancil's resignation.

Immediately following, the mayor appointed Ingram as interim police chief and council members approved his choice.

"He's (Ingram) currently a sergeant and has been with the police for since 2007, so he knows the ins and the outs of the police department," Alongi says.

Alongi appointed Ingram as the police chief for a 30 day period after Vancil handed in his letter of resignation. But, this appointment will keep him in that position until a police chief is permanently hired and sworn in.

Alongi says he wanted Ingram secured as interim police chief before the Du Quoin state fair takes place.

"They are always out for the community," the mayor says. "They are always doing good things for the community. We want them to be involved in the community."

Alongi adds that he also wants the transition between police chiefs to be as seamless as possible.