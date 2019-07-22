State gets $81 million grant for Missouri River bridge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State gets $81 million grant for Missouri River bridge

ROCHPORT, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will receive an $81 million federal grant to help pay for replacement of the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport.

Republican members of Missouri's congressional delegation announced Monday the state will receive the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.

The bridge was built in 1960 and carries about 12.5 million vehicles per year. It is rated in poor condition and repairing it has been a top priority of state officials for years.

State transportation officials have said the current bridge will remain open while the new one is built. The agency had applied for about $178 million for the project, which has an estimated cost of $200 million.

