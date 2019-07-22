Boys hitting puberty earlier, partly due to BMI: study - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boys hitting puberty earlier, partly due to BMI: study

(CNN) -- Changes in the body mass index could be causing boys to hit puberty sooner.

That's according to a new study in Sweden, published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

It found that boys born in the 1990s reached puberty about six months earlier than those born in the 1940s.

The study says that could be attributed to changes in boys' body mass index.

That's the ratio of boys' weight compared to their height.

But researchers say the study was limited and there could be other factors at play.

They also say the long-term effects of earlier puberty are still unknown, but are important to address.

