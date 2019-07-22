Missouri awarded $81M grant to replace Rocheport Bridge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri awarded $81M grant to replace Rocheport Bridge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is getting an $81 million federal grant to help pay to replace a major bridge on Interstate 70 near Columbia.

Congressional Republicans from Missouri announced the grant for the Rocheport Bridge on Monday.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office says the money will allow the state to build a new bridge just south of the current bridge. The current bridge will continue to be used during construction, meaning there will be few impacts to traffic.

Construction is expected to start in 2021. It's estimated to cost about $240 million.

The federal grant will also kick in another roughly $300 million in state bonding to pay for repairs to 215 bridges across Missouri. That's part of a deal reached by lawmakers this year to pay for infrastructure improvements that Parson requested.

