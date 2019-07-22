Jailed judge alleging pedophile ring on verge of extradition

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A lawyer for an ex-Lithuanian judge says a new court ruling could be a fatal blow in her fight against extradition to Lithuania, where she faces charges stemming from claims well-connected pedophiles abused he niece.

Neringa Venckiene's (vehn-KEE'-ehn-nayz) lawyer, Michael Monico, told The Associated Press Monday extradition is imminent after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling .

It found U.S. approval of Venckiene's extradition was lawful. It said she'd have "her day" in a Lithuanian court to dispute the charges, including that she hit an officer prying her niece from her arms.

U.S. agents jailed the then-suburban Chicago florist in 2018 at Lithuania's request. She's told The Associated Press shadowy figures could kill her in Lithuania.

Monico says Venckiene was devastated when he told her about last week's the ruling. He says it's "the saddest thing" he's had to do.

