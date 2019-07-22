Union County State's Attorney appointed judge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Union County State's Attorney appointed judge

Posted:

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County State's Attorney has been appointed judge.

State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds has been named as an associate judge of the First Judicial Circuit.

Edmonds has served as State's Attorney for 10 years. He will replace Associate Judge Charles Cavaness.

Edmonds ran for Judge in the November 2018 election, but lost to Amanda Byassee-Gott.

Edmonds will be sworn in on August 9th.

