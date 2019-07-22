Louisville Water employees hit by car, 1 killed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Louisville Water employees hit by car, 1 killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a car involved in a crash was pushed off a road and into two Louisville Water workers, killing one of them.

The water utility company in Kentucky said 17-year employee Jimmy Stone died after the crash Monday afternoon. The company says Chad Harper, a 23-year employee, was also hit but is recovering.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says one car ran a stop sign, hitting the other vehicle and pushing it into the workers. Mitchell says both drivers had non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told WAVE-TV the workers had been repairing a fire hydrant damaged in a crash Saturday.

Louisville Water Company President and CEO Spencer Bruce said in a statement that Harper and Stone garnered attention last year when they saved a kitten from a fire hydrant.

