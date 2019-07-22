IDOT road work in Benton - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

IDOT road work in Benton

Posted: Updated:

BENTON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) wants drivers in Benton to be aware of upcoming lane reductions on Illinois 14 and Illinois 37.

Beginning Tuesday, July 23, 2019, weather permitting, there will be road construction work that will require lane closures on Illinois 14 from N. Court Street in West City to Glen Street in Benton, as well as on Illinois 37 from Bond Street to the Benton Square.

Work includes patching, milling, and resurfacing. Be prepared for slower travel through this area.

