Kansas City police: Man shot during narcotics investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say an officer shot a man during a narcotics investigation in downtown Kansas City.

Spokesman Jacob Becchina said in statement the shooting occurred Monday afternoon when officers were trying to arrest a man who had sold undercover officers drugs several times.

Becchina says the man tried to drive toward officers but his vehicle became disabled. He reportedly was armed when he got out of the vehicle but it wasn't immediately clear what he was carrying.

One officer shot the subject. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

