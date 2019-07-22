Ribbon cutting for Fairfield mural

FAIRFIELD (WSIL) -- There will be a ribbon cutting for a mural in Freedom Park in Fairfield Tuesday, July 23 at 3 p.m.

The mural, titled "Love Thout Thy Land", is 78' x 21' on the side of a building within the park alongside Highway 15.

Artists David and Cheryl Harl painted the mural which depicts a blend of Small Town America and the history of Fairfield.

Embedded in the mural are historical buildings, school mascots, landmarks, historical business and industry features that are relevant to Fairfield, and America.