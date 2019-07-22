Chicago man charged in Missouri suspicious package case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man charged in Missouri suspicious package case

HOLT SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A 45-year-old Chicago man is charged after a lengthy investigation led to the detonation of a suspicious package in central Missouri.

ABC17News reports a criminal complaint from the FBI says Jerry Lee Banks is charged with driving a stolen vehicle across state lines.

Investigators say Banks was driving the car Friday on Highway 54 in Callaway County when he was stopped by Holts Summit police for traffic violations. Court documents say officers found drugs and electronic components, chemicals and various "incoherent" writings inside the vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad performed a controlled detonation of one of the packages in the vehicle and X-rayed other packages for more than eight hours.

Investigators said Banks showed signs of mental illness during the investigation.

