Mississippi River levels receding slowly - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mississippi River levels receding slowly

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Despite recent rains, river levels along the Mississippi are going down slowly in our area.

Currently, Cape Girardeau, Thebes, and Chester are all at minor flood stages and water levels are expected to recede in the coming days.

Monday morning, Cape Girardeau Public Works crews opened the Broadway flood gate.

News 3 Chief Meteorologist, Jim Rasor gives us a timeline of when the Mississippi River should be below flood stage:

  • Thebes should recede another 1' around July 30.
  • Cape Girardeau should recede 3' around August 4.
  • Chester should recede 4' by approximately August 7.
     

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.