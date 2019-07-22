Mississippi River levels receding slowly

(WSIL) -- Despite recent rains, river levels along the Mississippi are going down slowly in our area.

Currently, Cape Girardeau, Thebes, and Chester are all at minor flood stages and water levels are expected to recede in the coming days.

Monday morning, Cape Girardeau Public Works crews opened the Broadway flood gate.

News 3 Chief Meteorologist, Jim Rasor gives us a timeline of when the Mississippi River should be below flood stage: