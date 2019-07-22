Feeding babies peanuts reduces allergy risk: study - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feeding babies peanuts reduces allergy risk: study

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) --  Researchers say even babies with eczema or an egg allergy may still benefit from eating peanut products.

The Canadian Medical Association Journal published an article Monday describing a study that included 640 infants.

The children were all younger than 11 months old and were either allergic to eggs or had moderate to severe eczema.

Researchers say some of the infants were fed two grams of peanut protein three times a week.

They found only about three-percent of the children who ate peanut protein developed a peanut allergy later.

More than 17-percent of the at-risk children who avoided peanuts altogether went on to develop an allergy by five years of age.

Researchers warn the more severe the eczema or egg allergy, the greater the risk of a peanut allergy.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommends testing children with these risks before introducing peanuts into their diets.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.