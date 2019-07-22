FALLing temperatures coming up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FALLing temperatures coming up

Posted:

WSIL - The next few days will feel more like September than July with lows expected near 60.  Rain will clear the region this evening and the rest of the week looks dry.

Jim has latest look at the forecast on News 3 this evening. 

