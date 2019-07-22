The Children's Place is closing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The Children's Place is closing

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A business inside the University Mall in Carbondale is going out of business.

The Children's Place, which is located near Macy's, will close August 14.

Signs posted inside the store say the nearest locations will be in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Paducah, Kentucky.

Everything in the store is currently 50 percent off.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.