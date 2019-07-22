Close to 90K children dropped from Missouri Medicaid program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Close to 90K children dropped from Missouri Medicaid program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Close to 90,000 children and 23,000 adults have been dropped from Missouri's Medicaid health insurance program in the past year.

House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade in response is calling for a legislative investigation.

Quade on Sunday publicly released a letter she wrote to Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr. In the letter, she asked him to task a committee of lawmakers with investigating the cause of the decline.

Haahr didn't immediately comment Monday.

Quade says the drop doesn't appear to be caused by an improving economy. She says if that were the case, Missouri would have also seen a similar drop in the number of people receiving food stamps.

An Associated Press request for comment to the Department of Social Services, which oversees Medicaid, was not immediately returned Monday.

