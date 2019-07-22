Sexual assault victim protections heightened by state

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A new state law going into effect next year will create new protections for sexual assault victims reporting their abuse to the police.

Governor JB Pritzker signed off on HB0092 last week, which prevents authorities from arresting alleged sexual assault victims on their own outstanding warrant(s) while reporting their assault. The law also includes cases of minor, non-violent offenses or unpaid fines.

The law goes into effect June 1, 2020.