Police: 74-year-old man fatally shot 43-year-old girlfriend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 74-year-old man fatally shot 43-year-old girlfriend

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a 74-year-old man fatally shot his 43-year-old girlfriend in a St. Louis neighborhood after an argument.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kimberly Schneider died at a hospital Saturday, one day after she was shot in the head in her home.

Police say her boyfriend turned himself in to police, and a gun was recovered. Police could not immediately say Monday morning whether the man has been charged.

Domestic abuse detectives are investigating the shooting.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.