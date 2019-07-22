Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating thefts

UPDATED 12:15 p.m. MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says one of the men originally thought to be involved in the thefts has been identified and is no longer considered a suspect.

His picture has been removed.

The sheriff's office is still trying to identify the two men shown on the right.

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying three theft suspects.

The thefts occurred several weeks ago in the northeastern part of the county.

Items were taken from a home and an outbuilding. Investigators say the home was unoccupied due to mine subsidence.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspects is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers at (800) 414-TIPS.