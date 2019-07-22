Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating thefts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating thefts

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect
(Williamson County Sheriff's Office) (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
(Williamson County Sheriff's Office) (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATED 12:15 p.m. MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says one of the men originally thought to be involved in the thefts has been identified and is no longer considered a suspect.

His picture has been removed.

The sheriff's office is still trying to identify the two men shown on the right. 

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying three theft suspects.

The thefts occurred several weeks ago in the northeastern part of the county. 

Items were taken from a home and an outbuilding. Investigators say the home was unoccupied due to mine subsidence. 

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspects is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers at (800) 414-TIPS. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.