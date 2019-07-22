Gas euthanasia at Wyoming animal shelter protested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gas euthanasia at Wyoming animal shelter protested

Posted: Updated:

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Two Wyoming residents are trying to end the use of a gas chamber for euthanasia at an animal shelter.

The Humane Society of the U.S. says Wyoming is one of just four states where shelters still use gas chambers rather than lethal injection to euthanize animals; the others are Missouri, Ohio and Utah.

Animal welfare advocates say gas chambers are cruel because death often doesn't happen quickly.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports Madhu Anderson and Eve Waggoner have been protesting the use of gas at the Rock Springs animal shelter. Anderson says lethal injection is more humane and not difficult to implement.

Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco says the shelter only euthanizes feral cats and aggressive dogs and has one of Wyoming's few free spay-and-neuter programs.

Information from: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner, http://www.rocketminer.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.