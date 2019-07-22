Man drowns after jumping into lake to help children - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man drowns after jumping into lake to help children

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned after jumping into a suburban Kansas City lake to help two children who were wearing life jackets but appeared to be struggling.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that divers found the body of 31-year-old Fabian Torres-Torres, of Kansas City, on Sunday afternoon in Lake Jacomo. He jumped off a boat Saturday and didn't resurface.

Police Sgt. Bill Lowe says the children he was attempting to help are fine.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

