Officials will tour Bevin's home again to clear tax dispute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Tax officials in Kentucky will get a second tour of Gov. Matt Bevin's Anchorage mansion amid a long-running dispute over whether the home is assessed too low for tax purposes.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Adjustments decided Friday they would revisit the 150-year-old mansion at an undetermined date. The inspection was requested by the Property Valuation Administrator's Office.

Bevin bought the mansion in 2017 for $1.6 million and argues it's now worth $1.39 million, citing age and deterioration. The administration set the property value in 2018 at $2 million.

Assistant County Attorney Jeff Derouen says members of the board visited the home in 2017 but were barred from the top floors.

Bevin's lawyer, Mark Sommer, objected saying he wasn't given adequate notice of the request.

