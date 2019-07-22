Late state trooper honored on memorial wall in Springfield - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Late state trooper honored on memorial wall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois trooper killed in the line of duty has been honored on a memorial wall in the Illinois State Police Memorial Park.
  
The State Journal-Register reports that friends, family members and colleagues of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story gathered Saturday in Springfield to add her name. The 34-year-old was killed in March when a semitrailer struck her while she was conducting a traffic stop near Freeport.
  
Attendees also included U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
  
Separately, there are efforts underway to name a highway overpass in Jones-Story's honor. State lawmakers have approved a resolution to name the U.S. 20 overpass the "Trooper Brooke Jones-Story Memorial Overpass."
  
Her husband, Robert Story, says he chose the overpass because it was in an area where his late wife often patrolled.
  
The bill is HJR58.
  
Online: www.ilga.gov

