Police: Truck driver didn't slow in time; 3 dead in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois trooper killed in the line of duty has been honored on a memorial wall in the Illinois State Police Memorial Park.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Storms ripped across parts of southern Illinois Sunday evening. They brought very heavy rain, tons of lightning, and strong winds.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow down in time and crashed into stopped traffic in an Illinois construction zone, killing three people from Missouri.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Relief from the heat and humidity is on the way! Wet weather is expected through at least the morning across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois with a gradual shift in rain to the south by this afternoon.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flood gates are opening in many communities as floodwaters continue to drop, but the flood fight still continues.
CARTERVILLE -- More than a dozen high school volleyball players practiced their skills Sunday morning during Smash Volleyball Academy at SI Bowl.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- For miles a large plume of smoke could be seen in Franklin and Williamson Counties.
ROYALTON (WSIL) -- 'Load Em Up Pizza' suffered a fire early Sunday morning.
MARION (WSIL) -- Country music fans didn't have to travel far Saturday night for live music.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds came together Saturday night to help raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.
