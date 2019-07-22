Storms Sunday night cause damage in Jackson County

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Storms ripped across parts of southern Illinois Sunday evening. They brought very heavy rain, tons of lightning, and strong winds.

Southern Illinois Airport reported a wind gust of 55 miles per hour.

Viewer Jennifer Cutler Russo sent in photos of trees that sustained significant damage when the storm rolled through between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. along New Era Road on the west side of Carbondale.

One tree limb fell on a power line prompting several emergency crews to respond.