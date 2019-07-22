Panel recommends professional probation for attorney - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Panel recommends professional probation for attorney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A state disciplinary panel is recommending that prominent Springfield defense attorney Dee Wampler be placed on professional probation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the panel found that Wampler was guilty of professional misconduct by depositing fees into his operating account before they were earned and not providing an accounting of the work he performed.

Wampler's case is now before the Missouri Supreme Court, which can decide whether to adopt the disciplinary panel's recommendation or do something else.

Wampler's attorney, Kent Hyde, says rules have changed since Wampler started his law career more than 50 years ago. He says Wampler has changed so he complies with the rules.

Hyde also emphasized that the allegations before the disciplinary panel didn't deal with Wampler's ability to effectively represent his clients in the courtroom.

