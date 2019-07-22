Authorities: Hot weather factor in 2 weekend Chicago deaths - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Hot weather factor in 2 weekend Chicago deaths

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say hot weather was a contributing factor in the separate deaths of two people in Chicago over the weekend.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says the cause of death in both cases Saturday was heart disease, specifically coronary atherosclerosis. But details of autopsies for 71-year-old Bettye Richmond and 54-year-old James Alighire say "heat stress" was a factor in their deaths.

The deaths came as Chicago and large swaths of the country felt stifling heat. Temperatures have since eased in the city.

The heat had forced the cancellation of several outdoor events in Chicago. Humidity levels were high and cooling centers were set up around the city.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.