Wet start to the week, the relief from the heat and humidity arrives

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Relief from the heat and humidity is on the way! Wet weather is expected through at least the morning across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois with a gradual shift in rain to the south by this afternoon.

An area of low pressure could be found this morning tracking east across southern Missouri and will likely be the focus for more showers to develop across southern Illinois through the morning. Severe storms are not anticipated, but an occasional rumble of thunder is possible.

The cold front that will bring relief finally sweeps through this evening and the temperatures and the humidity will drop. By Tuesday morning, we may see a few temperature readings in the upper 50s.

Despite the return to sunshine Tuesday, temperatures will likely run around 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen tells us how long the break from the heat sticks around on News 3 This Morning.