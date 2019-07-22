In key Senate races, Democrats buck leftward tilt on issues - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

In key Senate races, Democrats buck leftward tilt on issues

Posted: Updated:

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democratic candidates in some key Senate races in 2020 aren't going along as some candidates in the party's presidential field take a hard liberal turn.

Big gaps already are apparent in races in Texas, Iowa and Arizona. The latest discordant voice is Amy McGrath of Kentucky, a Marine running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McGrath recalled wincing while watching a sprint to the left unfold during the first Democratic debates on TV.

Tension is growing as progressives become more insistent that the way to win in a polarized political environment is with ambitious ideas, not hedged compromises.

In Texas, Air Force veteran MJ Hegar is the most significant challenger so far to Republican Sen. John Cornyn. Party leaders say they're confident in Hegar, but aren't discouraging other candidates.

