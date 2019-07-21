Braving the heat for Smash Volleyball Academy

CARTERVILLE -- More than a dozen high school volleyball players practiced their skills Sunday morning during Smash Volleyball Academy at SI Bowl.

Young athletes from around Southern Illinois took to the hot sand to practice their skills.

Organizer Jordan Becque says the heat meant a lot of break and the girls were reminded often to drink water.

"The biggest thing is to remind the girls to use their sunscreen, that's really important and to make sure they're hydrating. Luckily, with beach volleyball you get a technical time out, and each team get's their own timeout too. So if they're starting to feel the effects of the heat, we're able to make sure that they're safe," said Becque.

Parents of the competitors helped keep the sand cool by spraying it down with a water hose.