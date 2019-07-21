Smoke from tire fire seen for miles

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- A large plume of smoke could be seen in Franklin and Williamson counties Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out on Barger Lane in West Frankfort, just off Collins Road.

Firefighters with the Williamson County Protection District say a man was mowing the back of his property where the grass was high and the grass caught fire. The flames quickly spread to a pile of old tires.

Firefighters were able to get brush trucks in to fight the flames, and within an hour, the accidental fire was contained.