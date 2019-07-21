Smoke from tire fire seen for miles

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Flood gates are opening in many communities as floodwaters continue to drop, but the flood fight still continues.
CARTERVILLE -- More than a dozen high school volleyball players practiced their skills Sunday morning during Smash Volleyball Academy at SI Bowl.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- For miles a large plume of smoke could be seen in Franklin and Williamson Counties.
ROYALTON (WSIL) -- 'Load Em Up Pizza' suffered a fire early Sunday morning.
WSIL -- It was another very hot and humid day with heat index values climbing into the triple digits. The good news is that the cool is almost here.
MARION (WSIL) -- Country music fans didn't have to travel far Saturday night for live music.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds came together Saturday night to help raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.
CARBONDALE (WSIL)--- Carbondale police officers are investigating multiple shots fired Saturday morning.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- Students will return to school in less than a month and residents in McLeansboro want to help make sure kids and parents are prepared.
