It'll be a wet start to the work week but also much cooler

WSIL -- It was another very hot and humid day with heat index values climbing into the triple digits.  The good news is that the cool is almost here.

As our next weather system makes it's way into the area overnight, the chance for showers and storms will increase.  The chance for severe storms is small but damaging winds and heavy rain can't be ruled out.  The rain and storms will stick around into Monday before slowly clearing from northwest to southeast in the afternoon.  The front will not only bring the storms chances but much cooler weather.  High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 70's across the region Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3. 

