Health officials release data on pregnancy and babies online

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State health officials say more data on pregnancy and babies will available to the public.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it is adding maternal and child health data to its public health community map. The feature shows information on the quality and access to healthcare throughout the state, including racial disparities.

Health officials say the information can help clinicians, legislators and healthcare administrators.

Data categories include low birth weight, teen birth rate, breastfeeding, prenatal care and smoking during pregnancy.

The map includes numerous other topics and state officials say they're updating other categories including asthma, heart failure and pneumonia.

Online: http://www.healthcarereportcard.illinois.gov/maps

