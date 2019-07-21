University of Chicago to pay $2.6M in malpractice lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Chicago to pay $2.6M in malpractice lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) - The family of a woman who died days after receiving a heart test at the University of Chicago Medical Center will receive $2.6 million settlement under a revised court agreement.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Sarah Crayton died in 2014 after going to the hospital for an appointment with a heart specialist. The medical malpractice lawsuit alleges the cardiologist ordered a test in which an artery was damaged and the 61-year-old retired postal employee died from internal bleeding.

In May, a Cook County jury awarded Crayton's daughter, Shamona Nichols, $3 million in the case against the hospital and cardiologist.

Nichols' attorney James Coogan says that under a post-trial agreement earlier this month the amount was reduced to $2.6 million and the hospital agreed to drop appeals.

The hospital declined comment.

