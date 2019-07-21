State officials investigate after carnival rides injure 2 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State officials investigate after carnival rides injure 2

CHICAGO (AP) - State officials are investigating incidents where carnival rides injured people in separate Chicago suburbs.

The rides have been taken out of service.

The Illinois Department of Labor became involved after a 6-year-old boy suffered an injury at a church festival in Midlothian on Thursday and after a woman fell off a ride at a carnival in Plainfield. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In Midlothian, two coasters that didn't have any passengers aboard them collided. Falling debris injured the boy, who was hospitalized. In Plainfield, a woman fell off a coaster when it came off the track.

State officials say both rides had previously received permits to operate for the year and were last inspected in May.

