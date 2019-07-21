One more hot and humid day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One more hot and humid day

Posted: Updated:

Heat and humidity will hang around one more day. We also will see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms will be the possibility of locally strong winds. Lingering rain tomorrow will clear out likely in the afternoon, leaving temperatures topping out in the low 80's. Tuesday looks much more pleasant. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • One more hot and humid day

    One more hot and humid day

    Sunday, July 21 2019 8:40 AM EDT2019-07-21 12:40:34 GMT
    Heat and humidity will hang around one more day. We also will see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms will be the possibility of locally strong winds. Lingering rain tomorrow will clear out likely in the afternoon, leaving temperatures topping out in the low 80's. Tuesday looks much more pleasant.  Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 
    Heat and humidity will hang around one more day. We also will see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms will be the possibility of locally strong winds. Lingering rain tomorrow will clear out likely in the afternoon, leaving temperatures topping out in the low 80's. Tuesday looks much more pleasant.  Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

  • Country artist Brantley Gilbert visits southern Illinois

    Country artist Brantley Gilbert visits southern Illinois

    Sunday, July 21 2019 12:55 AM EDT2019-07-21 04:55:51 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- Country music fans didn't have to travel far Saturday night for live music.  

    MARION (WSIL) -- Country music fans didn't have to travel far Saturday night for live music.  

  • Relay for Life raises more than $71,000

    Relay for Life raises more than $71,000

    Sunday, July 21 2019 12:55 AM EDT2019-07-21 04:55:05 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds came together Saturday night to help raise thousands of dollars for cancer research. 

    MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds came together Saturday night to help raise thousands of dollars for cancer research. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.