One more hot and humid day

Heat and humidity will hang around one more day. We also will see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms will be the possibility of locally strong winds. Lingering rain tomorrow will clear out likely in the afternoon, leaving temperatures topping out in the low 80's. Tuesday looks much more pleasant. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.

Heat and humidity will hang around one more day. We also will see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms will be the possibility of locally strong winds. Lingering rain tomorrow will clear out likely in the afternoon, leaving temperatures topping out in the low 80's. Tuesday looks much more pleasant. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.