Country artist Brantley Gilbert visits southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) -- Country music fans didn't have to travel far Saturday night for live music. 

Hundreds of vans embraced the heat to listen to up and coming country music artist and Brantley Gilbert. 

The day started with a kickoff concert in the parking lot of the stadium and ended with the main concert inside the ballpark. 

If you missed the music on Saturday you'll have another chance on Sunday. 

Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and Elvie Shane will be on stage inside Rent One Park to raise money for local veterans' organizations. 

