Country artist Brantley Gilbert visits southern Illinois

MARION (WSIL) -- Country music fans didn't have to travel far Saturday night for live music.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds came together Saturday night to help raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.
CARBONDALE (WSIL)--- Carbondale police officers are investigating multiple shots fired Saturday morning.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- Students will return to school in less than a month and residents in McLeansboro want to help make sure kids and parents are prepared.
WSIL -- It was another hot and humid day with heat index values climbing back into the triple digits. Hopefully you had a way to stay cool.
(WSIL) - We have another hot, humid, and sunshine filled day in store for your Saturday.
Mt. Vernon (WSIL) -- Dozens of planes are on their way to the Mt. Vernon airport. It's for the 22nd Anniversary of the AirVenture Cup, a cross country race.
Carterville (WSIL) -- Dr. Anna Little, a Pediatrician with Shawnee Healthcare, says playground burns are a concern in the summer months. “They fortunately aren’t as common as one might think, but we do have them show up particularly around these times of years where things are just getting heated up a whole lot faster,” Little said. Dr. Little says parents should keep an eye on their children for signs of burns. “The back of the legs is real common for...
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to be transferred from Chicago to New York City for an Aug. 2 hearing on federal sex charges.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (WSIL) -- Portion of Route 146 in East Cape reopens.
