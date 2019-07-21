Relay for Life raises more than $71,000

MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds came together Saturday night to help raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.

The Relay for Life Festival of Hope in Marion celebrated cancer survivors and honor those who have lost their battle with cancer.

The event started with a cancer survivor walk and ended with a ceremony remember those who have died.

The Relay for Life included Williamson, Franklin, Saline and Gallatin counties.

Jeff Johnson is a cancer survivor. He is coming up on two years cancer-free.

Johnson said events like Relay for Life are important for everyone in the community.

"I think living in southern Illinois, I don't think there are too many people who haven't been touched in some way, shape or form by cancer," Johnson said. "I think it's important for all of us to come out and try to support organizations like this that are trying to find a cure."

More than 20 teams came out to compete in games and in raising money for the American Cancer Society.

The goal for the event was $60,000 but by the end of the night, they raised more than $71,000.

"We want people to be involved, not only in our community but also in helping find a cure for cancer," Senior Community Event Manager Stephanie Smith said. "It affects so many of us and whenever people come together to fight and stand together not only does it support the survivors around the area, but it also helps anybody in the future who may be diagnosed."

