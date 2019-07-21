Students can get a head start at Back to School Bash

MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- Students will return to school in less than a month and residents in McLeansboro want to help make sure kids and parents are prepared.

Hamilton County is holding their second annual Back to School Bash on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamilton County High School gym.

The bash consist of free haircuts, school supplies, games and food.

According to one of the organizations Maggie O'Daniel, last year more than 400 students received school supplies and at least 100 kids enjoyed a free haircut.

O'Daniel said the group has raised more than $8,000 in fundraisers this year to buy school supplies to hand out at the event.

If you would like to donate or get involved, contact Marus Lenard at mlenard84@gmail.com