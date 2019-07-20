Another hot day ahead before the cool down

WSIL -- It was another hot and humid day with heat index values climbing back into the triple digits. Hopefully you had a way to stay cool.

The Excessive Heat Warning will stick with us through Sunday evening. Tomorrow will be another day that you want to drink plenty of water, and use caution when outdoors. Please don't forget about your outdoor pets. High temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Aside from the heat the storm chances will also return tomorrow with the best chances in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible, stay weather aware.

Hang in there, the cool down is right around the corner.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.