Kansas City police say 40-year-old woman found dead in car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City say the death of a woman whose body was found in a car is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the body of 40-year-old Kaaya Wright, of Kansas City, Missouri, was found Friday in Blue Valley Park. Police say a man driving through the park around 6:30 a.m. Friday spotted the woman in the car and called police.

Police have not said how Wright died.

No arrests had been reported by early Saturday afternoon.

