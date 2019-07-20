Stepson of slain KKK leader sentenced to 59 years in prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Stepson of slain KKK leader sentenced to 59 years in prison

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - The stepson of a slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader has been sentenced to a total 59 years in prison for his role in the death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Paul Jinkerson Jr. was sentenced Friday.

A St. Francois County jury found him guilty in May of involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse and other crimes in the fatal 2017 shooting of 51-year-old Frank Ancona Jr. Ancona was imperial wizard of the Klan's Traditionalist American Knights.

Jinkerson's mother, Malissa Ancona, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder, admitting that she fatally shot her husband. She was sentenced to life in prison.

She initially claimed that Jinkerson shot her husband while he was sleeping. But in her guilty plea, she said Jinkerson had no role in the shooting, though he helped clean up the crime scene and dump the body.

