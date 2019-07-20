Small plane crashed in central Missouri; pilot walks away - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small plane crashed in central Missouri; pilot walks away

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Officials in central Missouri say a pilot walked away from a small airplane crash at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport.

The Jefferson City Fire Department says in a news release that the crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-engine airplane flipped onto its top about 10 feet (3.05 meters) off the runway.

Officials say the pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own and refused medical treatment.

The runway was immediately shut down and incoming planes were diverted to neighboring airports. The cause of the incident is under investigation emergency response personnel remain on the scene.

