Bicyclist dies after falling onto electric train rail

CHICAGO (AP) - A bicyclist has died after falling onto an electrically charged rapid train rail in Chicago.

The man was riding on the platform at a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line station about 9 p.m. Friday when he fell onto the track's third rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is under investigation.

Blue Line service was temporarily disrupted Friday night.

