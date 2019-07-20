Hot and humid again today

(WSIL) - We have another hot, humid, and sunshine filled day in store for your Saturday. Temperatures should top out in the low 90's with heat index values in the triple digits for most. Most will stay dry today, but a stray pop up shower in the far southern reaches of our viewing area cannot be ruled out. The rain returns tomorrow afternoon, and a break from this heat looks to be on the way for the beginning of your work week.

