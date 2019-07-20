Hot and humid again today

(WSIL) - We have another hot, humid, and sunshine filled day in store for your Saturday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL)--- Carbondale police officers are investigating multiple shots fired Saturday morning.
Mt. Vernon (WSIL) -- Dozens of planes are on their way to the Mt. Vernon airport. It's for the 22nd Anniversary of the AirVenture Cup, a cross country race.
Carterville (WSIL) -- Dr. Anna Little, a Pediatrician with Shawnee Healthcare, says playground burns are a concern in the summer months. “They fortunately aren’t as common as one might think, but we do have them show up particularly around these times of years where things are just getting heated up a whole lot faster,” Little said. Dr. Little says parents should keep an eye on their children for signs of burns. “The back of the legs is real common for...
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to be transferred from Chicago to New York City for an Aug. 2 hearing on federal sex charges.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (WSIL) -- Portion of Route 146 in East Cape reopens.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Elected officials in every Illinois town are figuring out what role they want to have in legalized marijuana.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro road closed by a sinkhole should be open in the next few weeks.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has appointed three people to the State Mining Board.
WSIL --It was another hot and humid day today with heat index values ranging between 100 and 110 degrees.
