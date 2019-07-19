Judge orders R. Kelly moved to New York for court hearing

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to be transferred from Chicago to New York City for an Aug. 2 hearing on federal sex charges.
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to be transferred from Chicago to New York City for an Aug. 2 hearing on federal sex charges.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (WSIL) -- Portion of Route 146 in East Cape reopens.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (WSIL) -- Portion of Route 146 in East Cape reopens.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Elected officials in every Illinois town are figuring out what role they want to have in legalized marijuana.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Elected officials in every Illinois town are figuring out what role they want to have in legalized marijuana.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro road closed by a sinkhole should be open in the next few weeks.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro road closed by a sinkhole should be open in the next few weeks.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has appointed three people to the State Mining Board.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has appointed three people to the State Mining Board.
WSIL --It was another hot and humid day today with heat index values ranging between 100 and 110 degrees.
WSIL --It was another hot and humid day today with heat index values ranging between 100 and 110 degrees.
(CNN) -- A recall of Ragu pasta sauces in the United States has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.
(CNN) -- A recall of Ragu pasta sauces in the United States has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Tiesha D. Anderson, 25, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Tiesha D. Anderson, 25, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
(WSIL) -- Staff at the National Weather Service in Nebraska baked biscuits to illustrate just how quickly a parked car can heat up.
(WSIL) -- Staff at the National Weather Service in Nebraska baked biscuits to illustrate just how quickly a parked car can heat up.
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was injured by debris after two rides collided at a church festival in suburban Chicago.
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was injured by debris after two rides collided at a church festival in suburban Chicago.