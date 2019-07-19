Sinkhole in Murphysboro fixed, but road remains closed

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro road closed by a sinkhole should be open in the next few weeks.

The sinkhole opened up on South 20th Street near the end of May.

A sewer line failed and caused the road to collapse.

Mayor Will Stephens said the sewer line has been repaired but crews still have to repave the road.

"Interestingly enough, we had already hired a contractor to come in and replace that sewer line. They were scheduled to be in on Monday; The street collapsed on Thursday, beforehand," Stephens said. "So it was certainly on our radar screen and needed to be done for a long time."

The city council will consider bids from companies to repave the road during its next council meeting on Tuesday.

Stephens said he expects the work to cost somewhere between $200,000 and $250,000 and work should be finished by mid-August.