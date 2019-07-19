The heat and humidity continues, stay hydrated

WSIL --It was another hot and humid day today with heat index values ranging between 100 and 110 degrees. Hopefully you were able to stay cool. Unfortunately, the heat isn't done with us yet. This weekend will be hot, hot, hot. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the viewing area through Sunday.

Overnight tonight low temperatures will dip into the 70s with mostly clear skies. The "dry" conditions will continue through Saturday with high temperatures projected to climb back into the 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees. Be sure to stay safe, drink plenty of water, takes break indoors and wear loose clothing. Please do not forget about your outdoors pets.

The good news is that there is cool down in the forecast.

